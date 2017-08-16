Alhambra and North HS football game canceled due to contagious skin infection

Friday's football game between Alhambra and North high schools has been canceled because Alhambra players have been diagnosed with impetigo.

PHOENIX - A football game scheduled for Friday night between Alhambra and North high schools has been canceled because Alhambra players have been diagnosed with a contagious bacterial skin infection, Phoenix Union High School District said.

Officials with the school district say up to 20 Alhambra players have been diagnosed with impetigo and are currently being treated. Maricopa County Department of Public Health has recommended that individuals with the rash not participate in sports until they recover.

The game was canceled as a health precaution for both teams.

Players have rashes on their elbows and forearms and the infection is highly-contagious, especially when the sores and blisters are broken, Phoenix Union said. The infection, which is treated with antibiotics, started appearing last week.

The Alhambra custodial crew has been working to disinfect and sanitize the locker room, weight room, classrooms and common areas that may have exposed to the bacteria.

The game has been rescheduled for Oct. 13, Phoenix Union said.

Alhambra is scheduled to host Carl Hayden High School next week, while North will host Camelback High School.

