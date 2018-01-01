Air quality in Phoenix is the worst it's been in years

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department suggests limiting your time outdoors. Photo: Bianca Buono

PHOENIX - According to the Maricopa County Air Quality Department, the air quality in the Phoenix area on New Year's Day was considered very unhealthy.

"They're the highest and some of the unhealthiest and possibly the most dangerous numbers we've seen in a long, long time," said Bob Huhn of the Maricopa County Air Quality Department.

The numbers he's talking about are those measuring air quality. Right now, the air quality is historically bad.

"There could be quite a few issues for folks not only with asthma or respiratory issues but for anyone in Maricopa County," Huhn said.

The areas seeing the worst air quality are south Phoenix and west Phoenix, according to the Maricopa County Air Quality Department's website.

"It's an older neighborhood. They're more likely to have wood-burning fireplaces," said Huhn.

The problem is smoke. Every year, officials see a dramatic increase in wood burning around Christmas and then fireworks around New Year's Eve. However, typically, the wind pushes the toxins out of the area.

"The wind is stagnant and we haven't had any breezes to clean out the air," Huhn explained.

For now, wood burning is banned and officials suggest limiting your time outdoors until the smoky haze over the Valley is gone.

"It can get stuck into your lungs and bloodstream so that's why it's a major concern," said Huhn.

The high pollution advisory and burn ban are in effect Tuesday.

