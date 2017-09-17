Ahwatukee Foothills church finds new home, moves 600-pound historic cross

Mountain Park Church members pray before moving the church's historic 600 pound cross it its new location.

AHWATUKEE, Ariz. - For more than 20 years, Mountain Park Church stood at the corner of Pecos Road and 24th Street-- until Sunday.

More than 1,000 parishioners showed up and accompanied a 600-pound cross, the symbolic heart of the church, to it's new location more than three miles away.

The church had offers from construction companies to carry to cross for free, but church members decided they wanted to do it themselves.

They put the cross on a cart and pulled it with ropes.

"The cross represents Jesus...and we wanted that symbol to move through the neighborhood as a reminder that Jesus is here," said Pastor Allan Fuller.

The church was at its previous location for more than two decades knowing the new freeway was always a possibility. When the 202 South Mountain Freeway became a reality, the church found a new location off of Frye Road and 48th Street.

The cross was the final piece they put into place before moving into the new church.

"It's a deeply meaningful symbol in our church and community. I think that's represented by the amount of people who showed up," Fuller said.

