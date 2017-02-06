ADOT wants your funny sign suggestions

PHOENIX - The folks behind classics like "Gobble, gobble. Go easy on the throttle" and "Hello from the other side. Buckle up & stay alive" are asking for your help.
They need more amazingly witty phrases to remind people to drive safely.
If you're a pun nut, now is your chance to shine.
You can submit your suggestions on the Arizona Department of Transportation's website until Feb. 19.
The rules:
-Three lines of maximum 18 characters
-No hashtags, phone numbers or website addresses
-The signs can't accommodate emoji
If you need inspiration, check out our 13 favorites in the gallery here.
