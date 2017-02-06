ADOT wants your funny sign suggestions

SUPER BOWL: You're the freeway sign MVP, ADOT. (Photo: Arizona Department of Transportation)

PHOENIX - The folks behind classics like "Gobble, gobble. Go easy on the throttle" and "Hello from the other side. Buckle up & stay alive" are asking for your help.

They need more amazingly witty phrases to remind people to drive safely.

If you're a pun nut, now is your chance to shine.

EARLIER: The best ADOT signs of 2016, as voted by you

You can submit your suggestions on the Arizona Department of Transportation's website until Feb. 19.

The rules:

-Three lines of maximum 18 characters

-No hashtags, phone numbers or website addresses

-The signs can't accommodate emoji

If you need inspiration, check out our 13 favorites in the gallery here.

