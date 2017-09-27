Adopt a big dog for a low price and help Maricopa County shelters avoid overcrowding

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering a special sale to avoid overcrowding the large dog kennels. (Photo: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control)

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said they are starting to have to "double up" the kennels with the "bigger guys and gals" at the shelter, so they are offering adoptions for large dogs at a discounted price.

This week, any dog that weighs 25 pounds or more can be adopted for the $17 licensing fee.

MCACC said they can't keep the animals "safe and healthy" when the bigger dogs must share kennels.

There are two county shelter locations. The MCACC west Phoenix shelter is located on 27th Avenue and Durango Street, and the east Valley location is on Rio Salado Parkway and Price Road.

To learn more about MCACC and pet adoptions visit the MCACC website.

