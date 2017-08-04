ADOA Surplus hosts its monthly retail day Friday

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - If you're a bargain hunter, today's your day.

The Arizona Department of Administration (ADOA) Surplus Property Management Office is hosting its monthly public sale on Fri., Aug. 4, 2017.

For those interested in attending, the sale runs from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and occurs on the first Friday of each month.

Some of the items for sale include:

- iPhone, Samsung, and Droid cell phones

- Dell and HP laptops

- fine jewelry

- tools

- office furniture

According to a recent release from ADOA, the prices are set at fair market value and all proceeds from the sale will go to the General Fund.

The sale is located at 1537 W. Jackson St. Phoenix, AZ 85003.

For more information, visit https://doa.az.gov/surplus-property.

