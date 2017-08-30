Activists advocate for review of Trump rally police action at Phoenix City Council meeting

Community members at a Phoenix City Council meeting Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo: Brahm Resnik/12 News)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix City Council is taking public comments Wednesday afternoon on approving funds for an outside review of police action outside last week's Trump rally.

Phoenix officers deployed pepper gas, OC spray and flash bangs on those protesting the president. Police Chief Jeri Williams has maintained that protesters had thrown rocks, bottles and even a gas canister at officers prior to police using their own weapons to disperse the crowd.

Police officials have said they would release video confirming that protesters instigated the physical elements of confrontation, but they have yet to release it.

Four people were arrested at the protest -- two for assault on police, one for criminal damage and another for an unrelated warrant. A fifth person was arrested later in the week for assault on police.

Phoenix fire officials said that nobody was treated for injuries related to the altercation between protesters and police, though dozens including two officers were treated for heat-related illness.

Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher sent a letter to Williams early this week, letting the chief know that the city intended to hire an outside firm to review police action. The city council is expected to vote on funding the review Wednesday afternoon once the public comments and discussion have ended.

