Abused husky BB Bear has a fur-ever home

BB Bear with his new family for Christmas 2017. (Photo: BB Bear/Facebook)

After months of rehabilitation, BB Bear appears to have a forever home.

A post on the BB Bear Facebook page shows the formerly abused husky with a family in front of a Christmas tree.

It's not clear which family it is that has adopted BB Bear.

He was admitted to the Phoenix Dog/Cat/Bird Hospital in October with significant injuries, but with work from the hospital and Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, he appears to be at home with a family for the end of the year.

