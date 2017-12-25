KPNX
Abused husky BB Bear has a fur-ever home

Husky puppy, BB Bear, who took months to recover from abuse was finally adopted in time for Christmas.

December 25, 2017

After months of rehabilitation, BB Bear appears to have a forever home.

A post on the BB Bear Facebook page shows the formerly abused husky with a family in front of a Christmas tree.

It's not clear which family it is that has adopted BB Bear.

He was admitted to the Phoenix Dog/Cat/Bird Hospital in October with significant injuries, but with work from the hospital and Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, he appears to be at home with a family for the end of the year.

