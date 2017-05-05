Aaron Saucedo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Aaron Saucedo is a person of interest in the Serial Street Shooter case, but Friday's court appearance is for a different murder charge from back in 2015.

Saucedo, 23, will stand before a judge Friday at Superior Court. He was arrested for a shooting that happened near 7th St. and Missouri.

The case is getting a lot of attention because investigators are questioning whether the suspect, Saucedo, is related to the serial street shootings. Those shootings left seven dead and several others injured.

Saucedo was put in handcuffs last month because police say he sold a handgun they believe was used in that 2015 murder. Police then used forensic evidence to find the gun used in the shooting was a Hi-Point handgun.

A records check also showed that Saucedo sold a Hi-Point handgun to a pawn shop just 16 days after the shooting. Court paperwork reveals he had a connection to the victim, but we don't know what.

Friday, Saucedo faces a first-degree murder charge for that 2015 murder.

Stay with 12 News for updates.

© 2017 KPNX-TV