A woman is dead after shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a woman is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, two women were shot in their home near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road by a known suspect.

Authorities say one of the women was pronounced dead and the other remains in extremely critical condition.

Police are still searching for the shooting suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing.

