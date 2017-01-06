A warning about voice-activated Amazon device

Amazon Echo. (Photo: NBC)

PHOENIX - The Amazon Echo is the newest and most popular piece of voice command technology, but there are still some kinks that need working out. kinks like a Texas child ordering a $162 doll house by asking the device for it.

"I just asked her if she could order a doll house," Brooke Neitzel recalled.

Her mother Megan had no idea what her daughter was doing until a few minutes later.

"I get an Amazon notification that says your order has shipped,” Megan said, “and I thought ‘That's interesting. I have not made an order.’”

Alexa did. She was just doing what she was told.

"If you're having a voice-controlled device that's going right to your Amazon account, you probably need to have a passcode on it," said Ken Colburn, a technology expert at Data Doctors.

Another child asking Alexa to play the song "Twinkle Twinkle," ended up almost getting the device to play an adult video online.

These things can all be prevented with parental controls and supervision Colburn says.

"Everybody is trying to incorporate some kind of voice command in everything that's out there,” he said. “The byproduct, of course, are these unintended consequences."

