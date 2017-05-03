A vending machine full of actual cars may be coming to Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - You know how vending machines work, but what if you could buy a car the same way?
Phoenix-based Carvana has car vending machines in Atlanta, Nashville and Houston – but Tempe could have one of its own soon.
Carvana is asking the city council to approve the development of an 84-foot-tall vending machine near Loop 202 and North Scottsdale Road.
The vending machine is "coin-operated." Buy a car from Carvana anywhere in the country and pick it up from the vending machine with a "coin" issued to you.
The council could approve the project at its meeting on Thursday, May 4.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs