A vending machine full of actual cars may be coming to Tempe

Inside Carvana's Nashville car vending machine. (Photo: Carvana)

TEMPE, Ariz. - You know how vending machines work, but what if you could buy a car the same way?

Phoenix-based Carvana has car vending machines in Atlanta, Nashville and Houston – but Tempe could have one of its own soon.

Carvana is asking the city council to approve the development of an 84-foot-tall vending machine near Loop 202 and North Scottsdale Road.

The vending machine is "coin-operated." Buy a car from Carvana anywhere in the country and pick it up from the vending machine with a "coin" issued to you.

The council could approve the project at its meeting on Thursday, May 4.

