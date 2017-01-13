A+ Teacher Ms. Acosta: Teaching special ed with love

Carly Acosta is an A+ teacher. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

PHOENIX - "Everyone needs love," says Carly Acosta, a Desert Foothills Jr. High special ed teacher, "at the end of the day, I go home and feel loved, so I bring that back to school the next day."

She teaches a self-contained class day in and day out, but every day she comes back to love those students unconditionally.

"I think what makes Ms. Acosta an A-plus teacher is her dedication, her passion and her ability to control her students, it's hard, but she comes back every day, it's a new day," says Susie Smith, principal at Desert Foothills Jr. High.

Ms. Acosta taught at an autism school before making the jump over to teach at Desert Foothills, and with that she started the "Best Buddies" program to make everyone feel accepted.

Her peers participate in the events, and at such a young age, Ms. Acosta has made such an impact at the school.

"I hope to keep her here for a long time," says Smith. "She's one of those people that attracts her co-workers, everyone knows who she is, it says a lot about her."

