A+ Teacher: Derek Brown from Alhambra Traditional Elementary

Mr. Derek Brown is an A+ Teacher at Alhambra Traditional Elementary, Feb 9th, 2017 (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

PHOENIX - It is a role that one fulfills, sometimes unwillingly. But for Derek Brown, it comes naturally.

This week's A+ Teacher embraces his role as educator, inspirer, friend and father figure.

"I love these kids, like if they were my own," he says with tears in his eyes. "They're the reason I do what I do."

Mr. Brown stands in front of his classroom reading numbers to his students on Feb. 9, 2017 (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

The passion for education is felt in every inch of his classroom. His students, of all ethnicities and backgrounds, love their leader unconditionally.

"He inspired me to try harder and gave me confidence to work harder," says Esaias Martinez, one of his students. "He's a great teacher and deserves a reward for it."

Mr. Brown stops the class from reading to ask a very important question. Feb. 9, 2017 (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

It was Esaias' mother who emailed us and nominated Derek Brown for our teacher of the week.

Her touching email stated how big of a impression he's made on her son stating, “Mr. Brown is simply wonderful, He has been one of, if not the best teacher my son has ever had. Not only is he great, supportive, positive and an understanding teacher, he gives my son the great example of a role model that he needs.“

Jacqulyne Hardiesty, interim principal at Alhambra Traditional Elementary, saw leadership in him when they met.

"I think first and foremost the thing that I recognized immediately is his warm demeanor, he has a fantastic rapport with the kids, and it goes a long way in making the kids feel self-confident in their abilities and not just in their academic abilities, but their place in the world, they feel valued as well, and I think he goes a long way to facilitate that in our children."

A student in Mr. Brown's class at Alhambra Tradidional Elementary responds to a question. Feb. 9 2017 (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

Derek Brown has made an impression on all his current and former students. Happily, he tells us over and over how much he loves his kids, confirming why he is this week's A+ Teacher.

