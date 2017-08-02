A+ Teacher builds strong relationships with students outside of classroom

Mrs Manta poses for a picture inside her classroom at Tarwater Elementary in Chandler, AZ. (Photo Credit: JR Cardenas/12 News)

CHANDLER, AZ- Many teachers go above and beyond, some do it in their classrooms, and others, like Mrs. Karin Manta of Tarwater Elementary School really take the love for their kids to another level.

"I think that she’s one of the most generous people I’ve ever met. Inside school, outside school, how she is with her students, the parents, she has the most patience," said Becky Maag, a former colleague of Manta. "But my favorite thing about Karin is that she really teaches from her heart."

She's recognized as an 'A-plus teacher' for what she's done and continues to do. Those were the fundamentals she learned from her parents who worked in India when she was young.

"My parents were doctors, and they taught me to go above and beyond," Manta said. "All my students here have heard the stories about growing up in India."

A parent of one of Mara's students said Manta came to the hospital when her daughter Mara, who was 7 at the time, was ill. The parent said Manta showed up, read books and developed an eternal relationship with her daughter.

"I think of her as, like, the best because she always has this kindness in her. She makes my heart go like…all over," said Mara Contreras, her former student who is now 10 years old. "She makes me feel like the happiest kid in the world."

"I think an A-plus teacher is someone who expresses love, but it’s not one person," Manta said. "We’re surrounded by awesome administration awesome co workers and a community that really supports us and so that really helps us do the job we need to do."

