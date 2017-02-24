Ms. Gillespie in the middle of instructing her class at Riverside Traditional Elementary School. Feb. 16, 2017 (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

PHOENIX- To be a teacher you have to be pretty special. To be a special education teacher, for that, you have to be magical.

At least that's how a parent who nominated her for our story described her.

Michelle Gillespie has three of her own children whom are in need of special education themselves, and as Marcus Piña, principal at Riverside Traditional describes her, Michelle has the fire to teach kids at a different level regardless of the disability or handicap.

"She loves her students, and she has that passion." says Piña. "She teaches at the same level that any other teacher does in this campus, and she's been very successful at it"

Ms. Gillespie asking a question to her students. Feb. 16, 2017 (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

Riverside Traditional Elementary is a STEM school, with a large percentage of the students being of minority decent, they take pride in their steps of how successful they have been with the STEM programs.

"Because it’s close to my heart, and I love the students, and I love the parents, and I love what I do," Michelle said.

Michelle says she's working on improving her Spanish to communicate better with the parents that do not speak English.

It is clear that the connection she has with her job is intense, and the career she has is as passionate as they come.

(© 2017 KPNX)