A dozen people in custody as MCSO investigates shooting death

Investigators on the scene of a county-island shooting south of Phoenix, Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Investigators with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were contacted by Phoenix police early Friday after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Arizona General Hospital on 51st Avenue.

The call came in about 3:50 a.m. The male victim was unconscious and not breathing and was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital in serious condition, deputies said. He later died.

The investigation led deputies to a home on West La Mirada Drive, where they say occupants where uncooperative.

MCSO SWAT was called, and more than a dozen people were taken into custody for questioning about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

