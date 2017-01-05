9th Annual 'No Pants' light rail ride this Sunday

Light Rail passengers partake in 'No Pants' ride in 2016. (Photo: KPNX)

Mark your calendars and get ready to strut your stuff as the yearly tradition ‘No Pants’ ride returns this Sunday, Jan. 8.

The 9th annual ‘No Pants’ ride on the light rail, which started as a prank, is now a global event since 2002 by the "Global Improv" in New York City.

Here are the rules:

• Underwear must be considered appropriate.

• Participants should be ready with a light-rail ticket ($4) and get on the train at or just after 1 p.m.

• Follow the rules of the light rail.

• Be sure to bring a bag or backpack so you have a place to put your pants.

You can RSVP on this Facebook event!



Post your pics here!



(© 2017 KPNX)