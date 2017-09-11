9/11 ceremony held at Phoenix City Hall

The City of Phoenix held a 9/11 honor ceremony.

PHOENIX - The City of Phoenix remembered the attacks on our country Monday morning in a memorial ceremony held at City Hall.

Part of the Twin Tower steel was on display, and speeches were made by the Phoenix City Council, Phoenix Fire Department and Phoenix Police Department.

Crews displayed a national flag that flew over Ground Zero during the rescue and recovery operation.

"Amazing Grace" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" played.

It has been 16 years since the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

© 2017 KPNX-TV