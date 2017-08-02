911 call of woman reporting husband's heroin OD released

All Scottsdale officers have Narcan nasal spray.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A frantic 911 call made by a wife desperate to save her husband, who overdosed on heroin, has been released.



The following is a transcription of that call:

WOMAN: Oh, he’s not breathing.

DISPATCH: He’s not breathing at all?

WOMAN: No. It’s off and on.

The incident took place last month. The two had done heroin before the call was made. The dangerous opioid is responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths across the nation.

DISPATCH: What makes you think he OD?

WOMAN: He’s shot up.

DISPATCH: Ma’am, ma’am I need you to take a deep breath and tell me what happened. What makes you think he OD?

WOMAN: We both injected heroin. I’m leaving for detox in the morning.

DISPATCH: Alright. Is he awake and able to talk to you?

WOMAN: No.

DISPATCH: Ma’am, I want you to look at his chest and tell me if it’s going up and down.

WOMAN: I can’t. It’s hard to tell. He’s hunched over.

DISPATCH: Okay you need to put him on his back and look at his chest. Okay.

Scottsdale Officer Tyler Parks beat paramedics to the apartment. Because of a June emergency declaration and executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey, Parks and all officers in Scottsdale PD carry Narcan at a cost of $30,000.

Officer Parks gave the man two doses and saved his life.

