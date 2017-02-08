9-year-old Phoenix girl saves baby sister from choking

Evana Hyche, 6 months, held by her sister Leiloni Hyche-Fuertes, 9. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Darla Hyche had just finished a magical day with her kids. The single mother was taking the kids to their dad's house.

"Everything was going good, they were having fun, laughing and giggling," said Hyche.

Then, all of a sudden there was a problem -- a big one.

"I could tell by how she (her baby) coughed something was wrong," said Hyche.

Evana, who is 6 months old, was choking. She was struggling to breathe and Darla was helpless.

"I was basically flying down the freeway looking for a place to stop," said Hyche.

In the backseat, Evana was in distress.

"There was no sounds and her eyes were starting to bulge out," said Hyche.

The next thing Darla remembers hearing is the sound of seat belts unlatching. In that moment her 9-year-old daughter Leiloni unbuckled her seat belt and grabbed her baby sister.

"I just laid her on my arms and started patting her back," said Leiloni Hyche-Fuertes.

Darla was still on the freeway looking for an exit. She then yelled for Leiloni to clear Evana's mouth.

"I just stuck my finger in there," said Leiloni.

It worked, Evana burped and coughed up milk.

"In my mind I was panicking," said Hyche.

Able to calm down, Hyche found and exit and by the time she did Evana was smiling and giggling.

Darla believes Leiloni is a hero.

"She saved her baby sister," said Hyche.

The family through Leiloni a party on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate. Leiloni wore a crown and a sash.

The family feasted on hot dogs, potato chips and cake. Evana stuck to milk, and plenty of hugs and kisses from her big sister.

(© 2017 KPNX)