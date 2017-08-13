9 hikers rescued in one day, PHX FD warns cooler temps after storms are misleading

Phoenix police responded to a patient suffering from a heat-related illness from a mountain near the Vistancia neighborhood in Peoria Sunday morning (Photo: Peoria Fire Department).

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department said a total of 9 people were rescued from mountain trails Saturday from heat-related issues after earlier morning showers brought cooler temperatures to the Valley.

The fire department posted a photo on Instagram with hiking safety tips, with hopes of having a safer Sunday.

"Please take extreme caution when hiking," Phoenix FD said in the Instagram caption. "Cooler morning temps after a storm can be very misleading as the humidity makes it more difficult for the body to cool itself!"

Yesterday PFD performed four mountain rescues all, all between 10am-4pm. Please take extreme caution when hiking. Cooler morning temps after a storm can be very misleading as the humidity makes it more difficult for the body to cool itself!!! In total 9 people had to be rescued off of trails in the valley yesterday. Let's make Sunday safer. A post shared by Phoenix Fire Department (@phoenixfiredepartment) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

The rescues occurred between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Phoenix fire said.

The photo posted on Instagram gives tips for becoming a safer hiker. The tips include watching the weather, bringing lots of water and hiking with other people.

