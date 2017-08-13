KPNX
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

9 hikers rescued in one day, PHX FD warns cooler temps after storms are misleading

Take a hike - A virtual one-minute hike of one of the trails at Piestewa Peak.

12 News , KPNX 11:02 AM. MST August 13, 2017

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department said a total of 9 people were rescued from mountain trails Saturday from heat-related issues after earlier morning showers brought cooler temperatures to the Valley.

The fire department posted a photo on Instagram with hiking safety tips, with hopes of having a safer Sunday.

"Please take extreme caution when hiking," Phoenix FD said in the Instagram caption. "Cooler morning temps after a storm can be very misleading as the humidity makes it more difficult for the body to cool itself!"

The rescues occurred between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Phoenix fire said.

The photo posted on Instagram gives tips for becoming a safer hiker. The tips include watching the weather, bringing lots of water and hiking with other people.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories