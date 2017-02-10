9 dogs saved, 3 dead, 2 missing after Chandler fire at animal foster home

Firefighters at the scene of a Chandler house fire involving more than a dozen dogs Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo: Garrett Wichmann/12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A fire at the home of a Chandler animal rescue board member killed three dogs Friday night. Nine dogs were saved and two are missing.

Mario Nigrovic, a board member of Ohana Animal Rescue in Tempe, is the owner of the home.

Nigrovic also fosters the dogs.

A dog adoption event at a Tempe Petsmart was scheduled for Saturday -- that's why Nigrovic had so many dogs in his home. The event has been canceled due to the trauma caused to the dogs.

The missing dogs are Scout, a black and white cattle dog, and a 9-year-old female shepherd.

Anyone who wants to donate to the rescue or inquire about adopting one of the dogs can reach Deanna Arroyo at 480-529-7187.

