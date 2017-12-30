KPNX
80-year-old man found safe

12 News , KPNX 5:13 PM. MST December 30, 2017

Police have found a missing man last seen Friday in Phoenix.

Don Arthur, Jr., 80, was found and returned to his family Saturday. 

