8 years later, Phoenix-area high school band members reflect on Obama

The Mountain Ridge High School band plays at President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration. (Photo: Rick Spaulding)

PHOENIX - Four young Arizonans who were involved in President Obama's inauguration are reflecting on his time in office as it comes to a close.

The Mountain Ridge High School (Glendale) marching band played at the 2009 inauguration.

Thursday night, they came to the 12 News Studio to share with us their thoughts on the president who defined their coming-of-age years.

They're finishing school, beginning careers and looking for the president to, once again, bring change to the country.

