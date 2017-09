8-year-old Mesa girl, Leilani Miller, missing since Friday, was found Saturday morning and she's safe, according to Mesa PD.

The 8-year-old was reported missing Friday.

She was last seen in the area of Stapley Drive and University Drive in Mesa, near Hawthorne Elementary School.

Further details were not immediately available.

