750 mph: ASU, NAU students working toward 'Hyperloop' to San Diego

TEMPE, Ariz. - We've all been there: It's Friday afternoon and you're watching the clock until the weekend, wishing you had something exciting to do.

You dream of going to the beach, but the drive is more than five hours -- not worth it.

Some Arizona State and Northern Arizona students are trying to make it more feasible. How does a half-hour trip to San Diego sound?

If the Arizona team's proposal gets a thumbs-up from SpaceX, it could be a possibility.

The project is centered around a mass transit "Hyperloop," which would hit speeds of up to 750 mph, a release from ASU said.

"Picture a plane without wings, called a pod, that resides in a steel tube," AZLoop team captain and project lead Lynne Kethken said in the ASU release. "The idea is to bring down the pressure in the tube, near vacuum, significantly eliminating the atmospheric drag, allowing it to go much faster."

The team includes more than 100 mechanical engineering, robotics, physics, astrobiology, marketing and business management majors from ASU, NAU and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Now that the team has presented a "design package" for faculty review, the next step will be preparing to present its plan to SpaceX engineers later this spring.

If they get the go-ahead from SpaceX, the students would put together a Hyperloop test track on ASU's Polytechnic campus.

The team is competing with about 120 others, according to a release, after the field was narrowed from about 1,300.

