73-year-old woman killed, 2 men injured in Phoenix house explosion

Phoenix police said the 73-year-old woman killed in the Phoenix house explosion Thursday was part of a local charity and had arranged to have a stove installed at the home.
According to police, two men were carrying a propane tank out of the home when there was an explosion.
The house near 11th Avenue and Fillmore Street was destroyed.
The men, ages 57 and 23, were taken to a hospital with serious not non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
