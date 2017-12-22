KPNX
73-year-old woman killed, 2 men injured in Phoenix house explosion

12 News , KPNX 1:17 PM. MST December 22, 2017

Phoenix police said the 73-year-old woman killed in the Phoenix house explosion Thursday was part of a local charity and had arranged to have a stove installed at the home.

According to police, two men were carrying a propane tank out of the home when there was an explosion.

The house near 11th Avenue and Fillmore Street was destroyed.

The men, ages 57 and 23, were taken to a hospital with serious not non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


