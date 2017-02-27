73-year-old man dead after apparent hit-and-run in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a 73-year-old man is dead from injuries he suffered after apparently being hit by a vehicle in Phoenix Monday morning.

According to police, the man was found in the middle of a residential street near 43rd and Missouri avenues.

He had injuries “consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” police say, but officers have yet to find any witnesses.

Any vehicle or driver involved did not remain at the scene, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and police say investigators will be in the area for several hours.

Drivers in the neighborhood should be aware of traffic restrictions.

(© 2017 KPNX)