Police at the scene of a child found in a hot car July 28, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - A child is dead after being found in a hot car in northeast Phoenix, according to fire officials.

He was not breathing when he was found, according to Phoenix FD.

The boy was found near Greenway Road and 44th Street.

It's not clear how long the boy was in the car.

Police are investigating.

