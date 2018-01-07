KPNX
7 hurt in crash involving 5 vehicles

January 07, 2018

Firefighters are on the scene of a 5-vehicle crash at 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

There is a total of seven patients, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two more women and a man are in serious condition, and three other people were evaluated and released at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

