7 hurt in crash involving 5 vehicles

Firefighters are on the scene of a 5-vehicle crash at 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
There is a total of seven patients, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two more women and a man are in serious condition, and three other people were evaluated and released at the scene.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
