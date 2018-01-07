7 hurt in crash involving 4 vehicles

PHOENIX - Firefighters are on the scene of a 4-vehicle crash at 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

There is a total of seven patients, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two more women and a man are in serious condition, and three other people were evaluated and released at the scene.

According to police, one of the vehicles was headed westbound on McDowell Road approaching 51st Avenue when the driver lost control, sideswiped another westbound vehicle, spun to face southbound in the intersection and was hit on the passenger side by an eastbound vehicle.

The forece of the crash damaged a fourth vehicle, police said.

The intersection will remained closed as police investigate.

