6-year-old boy drowns at Avondale family pool party

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona officials say a 6-year-old boy drowned during a family pool party.

Police say 6-year-old Raul Ramirez died Saturday at a pool in an Avondale home.

A police spokesperson says a person at the pool pulled Ramirez out of the water. The boy's family administered CPR before he was taken to the hospital where he died.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

© 2017 Associated Press