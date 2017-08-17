5th victim files notice of claim in Hamilton HS hazing case

The Hamilton High School football stadium. (Photo: 12 News)

The attorney representing victims in the Hamilton High hazing case confirms he has filed a fourth and fifth notice of of claim against the Chandler Unified School District.

Attorney Daniel R. Raynak has filed claims on behalf of 3 victims and shared his intention to file a fourth earlier this month.

Raynak said he believes there are more victims out there.

So far, Raynak has filed claims totaling at least $30 million against the school district. Four families are seeking $7 million and one is seeking $6 million.

Families of the victims involved in the claims against the district say district employees were notified of the hazing and did not report it to police.

