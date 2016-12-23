51 years of Santa photos for Valley siblings

The Sedlak siblings have been taking a photo with Santa for 51 years. 2016. (Photo: Sedlak family)

MESA, Ariz. - Inside the Sedlak home is a tradition more than five decades in the making.

"I don't think it ever really materialized a plan until way into it," the siblings' mom said.

It all started in 1966. Although no one knew it at the time, this simple trip to see Santa Clause would begin a Christmas ritual.

Six photos of cute smiling babies turned into toddlers turned into teens.

"I think we were probably into the 12th or 13th year and I thought, 'Oh, maybe we should continue this,'" mom said.

The more awkward the better -- there is no shame or embarrassment only pride and holiday spirit.

"The guy that was telling us to go to Santa this year said, 'I don't think I have to keep you guys from crying.' I said, 'Nope, not this year, we've been doing this for 50 years'" Frank, one of the siblings, said.

And at the end of this Christmas story: One happy mom.

"It's the greatest gift I think that a mother could be given and the fact that they went along with it year after year after year, I just can't thank them enough. What more could a mom ask for??"

