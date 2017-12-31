5-year-old Star Wars fan gets prosthetic stormtrooper hand

PHOENIX - A young Phoenix ‘Star Wars’ gets a prosthetic hand that looks just like a stormtrooper’s.

5-year-old Jacob Taggart couldn’t be happier about the life-changing gift.

He was born with a full left hand, but his right hand only had a thumb and part of his first finger.

It’s easy to see why Jacob loves the Star Wars films. Naturally, he relates to the main characters, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, who are missing hands or limbs themselves.

Recently the nonprofit MORE Foundation used the characters as models to create an extraordinary gift.

The foundation gave Jacob a custom-made 3-D printed prosthetic hand, designed to resemble a stormtrooper’s hand. The creators used 3-D printer technology to make the hand with a focus on musculoskeletal and neurological conditions. Now he’ll be able to do some everyday things most of us take for granted, like holding a pencil or tying our shoes during this critical time in his growth and development.

They’ve already test fitted the hand on Jacob. Now they’ll do some further testing and make a few adjustments to make sure it operates exactly how it should. Jacob should be able to take his new hand home next week.

An incredible gift that will help Jacob have a better future and one that will give him the opportunity to look like some of his favorite Star Wars characters.

The MORE Foundation gave Jacob the hand for free as a Christmas gift and hopes to help more children in need in 2018.

For additional information about the MORE Foundation’s program: https://more-foundation.org/charitable-assistance/helping-hands/. Here’s how you can donate to help support their cause: https://more-foundation.org/donate/.

