5 things to know about Uber's dash for Arizona

Uber and Arizona are getting a lot of media buzz after the ride-share company yanked its driverless test cars out of California.

Uber isn't the first company testing self-driving cars in Arizona, and it's already been mapping state streets.

Here are five things to know now that we'll be sharing the road with driverless Ubers:

Uber has a history here: Uber has been working with the University of Arizona since last year to develop mapping technology for self-driving cars. Recode reports that Uber was expected to start testing driverless cars here this winter, before the situation in California blew up.

Ask your driver: The Uber move doesn't bring more jobs here. But the driverless cars likely mean a jobless future for your Uber driver.

"The more you automate, the less people are going to have jobs, and I just don't find that to be good," said Pete Baldwin, an Uber driver who showed up at Gov. Doug Ducey's photo op Friday at the Capitol.

Baldwin says he's making minimum wage as Uber floods the ride-share market with drivers.

An odd sidelight here: An Uber representative listening to Baldwin speak to the media insisted to me that Baldwin was actually a driver for Uber's rival, Lyft. Company reps said they'd provide evidence, but they never did.

Sharing the road: How safe should other drivers feel? There have been at least one death and a few crashes during tests of driverless cars around the country.

"We'll be putting those cars out there with consumer safety and public safety being the No. 1 priority," Ducey said.

Uber says the company itself will be carrying the insurance on its test cars in Arizona and there will be live drivers inside.

A task force created by the governor is plotting how self-driving cars should be regulated when they are fully autonomous.

How many driverless Ubers? The company hauled three driverless Volvos from San Francisco to the Arizona Capitol Friday. A spokeswoman for the governor said she believed there would eventually be nine here. The company didn't confirm that.

We haven't heard the end of it: Gov. Ducey started the year bashing California in his "State of the State" speech last January, and I expect the Uber grab will be one of the "I told you so's" in his next speech opening the Legislature, on Jan. 9.

