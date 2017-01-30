5-month-old boy stabbed in Buckeye

Phoenix Children's Hospital Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say a 5-month-old boy was stabbed at a house in Buckeye Monday afternoon.

The home is located near Watson and Roeser roads.

According to police, the baby was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Sgt. Jason Weeks of the Buckeye Police Department said the baby was in serious condition.

Police said they have a suspect in custody, but that person's relationship to the child or the stabbing is not yet known.

Investigators are at the scene trying to gather more information about the situation. They expect to give an update later Monday evening.

