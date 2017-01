Two cars after a head-on collision in Goodyear, Arizona, Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Stegen, Anne)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Five children were hurt in a head-on collision at 147th Avenue and Camelback Road Friday night.

Three children had serious injuries. Five total children were taken to the hospital, Goodyear police said. The children involved were three boys and two girls, ages 9 to 17.

The collision involved two vehicles and happened just after 6 p.m.

