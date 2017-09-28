5 Buckeye students injured in crash involving school bus near Needles, CA

Stock photo of a school bus.

NEEDLES, Calif. - A Buckeye Union High School District school bus carrying 33 student athletes has been involved in a crash on Highway 95 about 10 miles south of Needles, California, according to the superintendent.

Five students were injured, one being transported from the scene by helicopter and four others by ambulance, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP is describing the injuries as moderate.

San Bernadino County Fire said they evaluated 13 patients because of their age.

The students from Buckeye Union High School were headed to a volleyball match at Mohave High School.

The district said it has limited information about the crash and is in the process of contacting parents.

