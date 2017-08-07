5 back-to-school apps for students

Five back to school apps for all students.

PHOENIX - From catching the school bus to organizing assignments and learning another language, here are five apps that can help any student.

BRAINSCAPE

Brainscape takes the pain out of making flashcards by hand. There are tens of thousands of flashcards, on any given subject, loaded into the app. From elementary kids up to college students, you can study for a basic spelling test or a MCAT. There is also a way to manually type in flashcards. The app is free to download.

DUOLINGO

DuoLingo is an app that helps teach a second language or a third language or a fourth language. There are games packed with listening and speaking exercises as well as translation. Lessons vary from: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Swedish, Hebrew, Swahili and Chinese -- to name a few. There are also languages including Klingon from Star Trek that will be available in the coming weeks. The app is free to download.

EASYBIB

I wish this app was around when I was in school or college. EasyBib is the easiest app to help assist you with a bibliography. The app scans an ISBN bar code using your phones camera. It then formats the book correctly in MLA, ASA, AMA style. This free app is the simplest way to correctly site sources.

HERE COMES THE BUS

For parents and students, this app treats the school bus almost as if it's an Uber or Lyft. Many districts have teamed up to use the GPS-equipped technology that shows if a bus is late, if a schedule changes or when the bus is five minutes from arriving. The app also lets you know if you missed it. Parents can track multiple kids on different buses as well. The app is free.

IHOMEWORK

iHomework is an electronic planner. The app organizes homework assignments, tests and papers by due dates. There is also a GPS feature that will show where courses are located. You can sync the app to iCloud and access it from any Apple device. The app is $1.99 and only available on Apple.

© 2017 KPNX-TV