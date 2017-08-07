4th notice of claim to be filed in Hamilton HS hazing case

The Hamilton High School football stadium. (Photo: 12 News)

The attorney representing victims of the Hamilton High hazing says another notice of claim against the Chandler Unified School District will be filed this week.

Attorney Daniel R. Raynak has filed claims on behalf of 3 victims so far, the claim on Wednesday will be the fourth.

Raynak tells 12 News that he believes there are still more victims out there.

So far, Raynak has filed $21 million in claims against the school district. After Wednesday, that number will jump up to $28 million.

The notice on Wednesday will be filed before the district's regular board meeting starts and not at the meeting.

Families of the victims involved in the claims against the district say district employees were notified of the hazing and did not report it to police.

© 2017 KPNX-TV