47th Barrett-Jackson auction opens Saturday in Scottsdale

A 1951 Talbot-Lago T-26 Grand Sport Saoutchik Coupe at Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction.

The 47th Annual Barrett-Jackson collector car auction is set to open Saturday at Westworld of Scottsdale.

The auction has everything from the classic cars to the sports cars to the muscle cars.

“We are over 17,070 cars consigned -- spectacular cars like this beautiful Tabot-Lago,” said Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson.

He pointed to a 1951 Talbot-Lago T-26 Grand Sport Saoutchik Coupe, a French touring car.

Jackson predicts this will be Barrett-Jackson's best year. Organizers have expanded into a bigger tent and have broadened their social media platforms to include live-streaming to make it more interactive.

“We do in-depth interviews after the cars have left the block where we explain why it brought the price. You can follow along. You can look at other types of cars in real time to get comps,” said Jackson.

As part of the company’s charitable initiative called “Driven Hearts," 1988 Chevrolet 35th Anniversary Edition Corvette will be auctioned off with the money going to the American Heart Association.

The corvette was gifted to Jackson and his wife from a Corvette enthusiast, Dave Ressler, who later died of a heart attack. The sports car will be auctioned off in his honor.

Jackson says as the auction has grown over the years, it has also evolved as a younger generation of bidders come into play.

“It started with people collecting the brass era cars, then the classics, then the '50s cars, then the muscle cars and now we're off to the '70s and '80s cars,” said Jackson.

The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction runs this Saturday, Jan. 13 – Sunday, Jan. 21. For more information, visit barrett-jackson.com.

