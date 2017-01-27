4-year-old drowns in Peoria pool

PEORIA, Ariz. - A 4-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a pool in a Peoria backyard, firefighters said.

Firefighters and police responded to a home in the area of 105th Avenue and Seldon lane around 6:30 p.m. to reports of a child unresponsive in a pool.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he passed away, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said at least one parent was home with the child, but it is unknown how he got into the backyard and the pool. There was no pool fence.

Detectives are trying to determine what happened.

