4 weeks of 'Hamilton' at ASU Gammage in Tempe

The Broadway Musical Hamilton will come to ASU Gammage in 2018. (Photo: ASU Gammage)

Get Broadway ready!

The Broadway musical "Hamilton" is making its way to ASU Gammage in Tempe for four weeks of performances starting Jan. 30, 2018 until Feb. 25, 2018.

The 11-time Tony-Award-winning musical will anchor the theatre's 2017-2018 season. The rest of the season will be revealed March 27, 2018 at an annual season preview at ASU Gammage.

A subscription for the 2017-2018 Gammage season will guarantee tickets to the award-winning Broadway musical before they go on sale to the general public.

Subscribers can renew season tickets starting March 28 while new subscriptions can be purchased by the general public beginning May 15.

“It’s such an honor to bring this show to Arizona,” says Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, executive director for ASU Gammage and associate vice president of cultural affairs for ASU, in a release. “ASU Gammage continues to be a leader in touring Broadway and with four weeks of Hamilton, 32 performances, and the first engagement of Hamilton on a college campus here at ASU, we are truly excited for something special.”

Hamilton is a story about America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant who is from the West Indies and eventually became George Washington's right-hand during the Revolutionary War.

Hamilton became the first Treasury Secretary.

The music featured in "Hamilton" is a mix of jazz, blues, rap, R&B, hip-hop and of course, Broadway.

The musical won both the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

