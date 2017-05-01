Four people were in this vehicle when it flipped near Lake Pleasant early Monday morning. May 1, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Clark / 12 News)

PEORIA, Ariz. - One vehicle rolled over with four people in the car at Carefree Highway and Castle Hot Springs Road near Lake Pleasant early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Two 18 year olds and two 17 year olds were in the vehicle. The car went down an embankment and took out a guardrail.

Authorities say the 18-year-old driver was thrown from the car and flown to a local hospital with multiple trauma injuries. He is in critical condition.

The two 17 year olds were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other 18-year-old was not transported.

DPS is investigating and it's not clear if alcohol is a factor in the crash.

