4 in critical condition after crash in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - First responders took four people in critical condition to hospitals after a serious two-vehicle crash in Tempe Monday night.

According to Tempe fire officials, three people in critical condition after the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicles involved.

A fourth patient was also taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a fifth was treated for minor injuries.

Fire officials said Southern Avenue was closed in both directions near Hardy Drive after the crash.

