4 families displaced after apartment complex fire

GLENDALE, Ariz. – A fire at an apartment complex in Glendale left four families without a home Saturday night.

An apartment complex near 67th and Glendale avenues caught fire on Saturday night.

The Disaster Action Team (DAT) from the American Red Cross Greater Phoenix Chapter was there to provide emergency assistance to at least 10 people displaced by the fire.

One person was sent to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation, Phoenix Fire and Medical said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

