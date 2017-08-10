4 dogs missing as fire burns 2 homes in north Phoenix

A house fire near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue Aug. 9, 2017. (Photo: Phoenix PD)

More than 50 firefighters battled a double house fire in far north Phoenix Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responding to the scene near 7th and Peoria avenues found heavy fire and power lines down, according to Phoenix FD.

The fire burned off approximately half of the roof of one home.

Fire officials said they had received no reports of injuries to residents, but four dogs are missing from the two homes combined and six people are displaced by it. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The fire is still under investigation.

