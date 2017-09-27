KPNX
4 displaced after Phoenix house fire

12 News , KPNX 10:02 PM. MST September 27, 2017

PHOENIX - Four adults will be displaced after a fire started in one of their bedrooms, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. 

The fire happened at a home near 35th Avenue and Yorkshire Drive. 

Firefighters said all the occupants and their pets were able to escape the home without injury. 

Crews remained on the scene after the fire was out to put out hot spots and salvage the homowners' belongings. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

